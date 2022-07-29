Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AmCham holds policy dialogue on logistics sector

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296

AmCham leaders pose for photograph on the sidelines of a dialogue on

AmCham leaders pose for photograph on the sidelines of a dialogue on

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) organized a Policy Dialogue titled "Logistics Sector of Bangladesh - Opportunities & Concerns" held at a city hotel on Wednesday.
Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, AmCham, presided over the programme while Dr. Md. Mamun Habib, FCILT, SMIEEE, Professor, Independent University, Bangladesh; Visiting Scientist, University of Texas, Arlington, USA, shared the keynote presentation.
Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange of Bangladesh moderated the discussion where Kabir Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association(BAFFA) and Naquib Khan President, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society (BSCMS) participated as the designated discussant, said a press release.
Since the economy of Bangladesh is in growing status, the growth story has been fueled by the emergence and nurturing of an export-oriented textile and ready-made garment industry.
National strategies like the 8th Five Year Plan and the Perspective Plan of Bangladesh 2041 are envisioning an export-led growth strategy, where a dynamic logistics sector is critical. Logistics improvement will lead to enhanced competitiveness of Bangladeshi products.
The release said better logistics can increase trade volume, diversify export, bring foreign direct investment, and boost economic growth. Improved logistics will help to reduce pervasive congestion and delays in the logistics system be it roads, seaports or land ports.
Logistics sector in Bangladesh is not yet formally recognized by the government which means the sector does not enjoy benefits or incentives like recognized sectors. Lack of a National Logistics Policy led to uncoordinated logistics sub-sectoral growth.
At present nine ministries and 21 government agencies are involved in setting up policies, regulations, planning, operating infrastructure, and providing services in logistics arena.
Poor intermodal interconnectivity and capacity constraints of ports need to be addressed in coordination with the public and private sector.
The complexity of these challenges requires a multi-faceted policy response since the next phase could be much more challenging. It is crucial that the government, private sector, and concerned stakeholders in Bangladesh all step up and work together to adapt as best they can.
The AmCham Bangladesh with a diverse membership base and outlook focusing on global, national or business ecosystem at large, attempt to develop an approach that might help the business & regulatory leadership set the priorities on right strategies making rapid and inevitable remedies.
 A good number of AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended.
Syed Mohammad Kamal, vice president, AmCham & country manager, mastercard, Bangladesh coordinated the event and offered the vote of thanks.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Ctg South, Sylhet, Rangpur Zone hold business confce
AIBL sponsors Tk 15 Lac to Cadet College Club Ltd
Karmasangsthan Bank business review meeting held
GIB opens 3 sub-branches
Robi incurred loss in April-June due taka depreciation
CCCI, BCI and India’s IMK sign MoU to share knowledge
BB asks banks, NBFIs to go for all out austerity
‘US apparel buyers more prefer sourcing BD products’


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft