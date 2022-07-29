AmCham holds policy dialogue on logistics sector



Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, AmCham, presided over the programme while Dr. Md. Mamun Habib, FCILT, SMIEEE, Professor, Independent University, Bangladesh; Visiting Scientist, University of Texas, Arlington, USA, shared the keynote presentation.

Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange of Bangladesh moderated the discussion where Kabir Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association(BAFFA) and Naquib Khan President, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society (BSCMS) participated as the designated discussant, said a press release.

Since the economy of Bangladesh is in growing status, the growth story has been fueled by the emergence and nurturing of an export-oriented textile and ready-made garment industry.

National strategies like the 8th Five Year Plan and the Perspective Plan of Bangladesh 2041 are envisioning an export-led growth strategy, where a dynamic logistics sector is critical. Logistics improvement will lead to enhanced competitiveness of Bangladeshi products.

The release said better logistics can increase trade volume, diversify export, bring foreign direct investment, and boost economic growth. Improved logistics will help to reduce pervasive congestion and delays in the logistics system be it roads, seaports or land ports.

Logistics sector in Bangladesh is not yet formally recognized by the government which means the sector does not enjoy benefits or incentives like recognized sectors. Lack of a National Logistics Policy led to uncoordinated logistics sub-sectoral growth.

At present nine ministries and 21 government agencies are involved in setting up policies, regulations, planning, operating infrastructure, and providing services in logistics arena.

Poor intermodal interconnectivity and capacity constraints of ports need to be addressed in coordination with the public and private sector.

The complexity of these challenges requires a multi-faceted policy response since the next phase could be much more challenging. It is crucial that the government, private sector, and concerned stakeholders in Bangladesh all step up and work together to adapt as best they can.

The AmCham Bangladesh with a diverse membership base and outlook focusing on global, national or business ecosystem at large, attempt to develop an approach that might help the business & regulatory leadership set the priorities on right strategies making rapid and inevitable remedies.

A good number of AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, vice president, AmCham & country manager, mastercard, Bangladesh coordinated the event and offered the vote of thanks. -BSS







