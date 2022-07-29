‘Sheikh Hasina Tantpalli to create job for people’

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute is setting up 'Sheikh Hasina Tant palli' in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur district at the Jajira end of the Padma Bridge to create opportunities for self-employment in the south-western region.

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said this while visiting the project on 120 acres of land in the upazila on Thursday.

Under this project, weavers will be provided with all kinds of facilities including residential buildings, handloom shed, dormitories, rest house, cyber cafes and power substations. There are plans to set up a 'Tant Haat' two days a week at Tantpalli where all kinds of raw materials including yarn will be sold and displayed. -UNB

























