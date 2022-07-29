Video
‘Tobacco sector generated Tk 30,000cr revenue in FY 22’

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303
Business Correspondent

Speakers expressed concerns regarding the new amendments, saying it might threaten the stability of the tobacco sector, which generated Tk30 thousand crore revenue in the last fiscal year alone.
The 2005 tobacco control law was first amended in 2013 and finalised in 2015. The new amendments propose a number of drastic measures, which speakers said were unimplementable and counterproductive.
These include eliminating smoking zones, banning corporate social responsibility activity by tobacco companies, banning the e-cigarette, separate license requirement for selling tobacco products, banning of sales of tobacco products by mobile vendors, and banning of loose cigarettes.
Stakeholders believe these changes in the law cannot be practically implemented and will severely impact stakeholders, says a press release.
Speakers said that policymakers did not consult representatives and associations in this sector when preparing these amendments, which resulted in an unrealistic set of provisions.
The Ministry of Health took feedback of stakeholders when the law was amended last time, and there is no reason to not do the same for this time, speakers said.
Lack of clarity in the new proposed amendments will result in abuse of the law. These will also create room for counterfeit products, the speakers said.  
Approximately 60 to 70 lakh people, which include a large number of low- and middle-income businessmen, involved in the tobacco sector will be negatively impacted if the new changes are incorporated.
It will also threaten foreign investment, revenue generation, and ultimately harm the country's economy, which is particularly concerning given the current global economic environment, the speakers said.
Former professor of Dhaka University's business studies department and economist Dr. Harunur Rashid presented the key note article at the dialogue.
Other speakers included Executive Director of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, T.I.M Nurul Kabir; Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Robi, Barrister Shahed Alam; Senior journalist Talat Mamun; Secretary General of Economic Reporters' Union S.M. Rashidul Islam, among others.
The event was presided over by IPAB president Shamsul Alam Mallick and moderated by IPAB director general Md Azizur Rahman FCS.


