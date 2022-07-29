Video
Friday, 29 July, 2022
Business

BB unveils agricultural, rural credit policy for FY23

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has published the annual Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy and Program for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on Thursday aiming at mobilizing plenty credit for rural people.
The central bank fixed the agri credit target at Tk309.11 billion for the current FY23. The target is 8.88 per cent higher than the outgoing year's target of Tk283.91 billion.
Considering the rising demand for agricultural loan new disbursement target for the state owned and specialized commercial banks has been fixed at Tk117.58 billion and for the private and foreign commercial banks target at Tk191.53 billion.
A senior BB official told the Daily Observer that agriculture is one of the driving forces of Bangladesh's economy. The importance of agriculture is being seen more and more in the wake of the Covid pandemic and in the backdrop of recent global situation.
Therefore, Bangladesh Bank is always trying to help the agriculture sector through necessary financing. Besides these, to achieve government's three prime objectives of sustainable development goals (SDGs) i.e. eradication of poverty, ensure safe and nutritious food and ensuring good health and well-being, such priority is essential, he said.
In the previous financial year (2021-22, FY22) all scheduled commercial banks disbursed agricultural and rural credit of Tk288.34 billion against the target of Tk283.91 billion which is approximately 101.56 per cent of the affixed target. The agricultural and rural credits were disbursed among 33, 04,811 person in total of which 17, 97,052 women borrower have received Tk108.29 billion
According to BB statistics 24, 99,945 small and marginal farmers have received around Tk201.82 billion from different banks. Moreover, Tk196 million was disbursed among 4,073 farmers of char, haor and less developed area of the country.
To ensure the food security of the people and to develop a sustainable agricultural credit system, there are some new inclusions in the current agricultural credit policy.
These are Inclusion of credit for rearing Duck under the poultry subsector; credit for cultivating Chia Seed, Teen Fruit, Sugarbit, cultivating Vietnamese Hybrid Coconut, Coffee and Sweet Corn; cultivating Sea Weed; icultivating Lobster under the fisheries subsector; group loan for providing agricultural credit to a bunch of farmers and increased credit limit per acre for crop cultivation.
The BB official said the Agricultural and Rural Credit Policy and Program for the FY 2022-2023 published by Bangladesh Bank will be helpful for banks for financing the agricultural sector.  Bangladesh Bank also hopes that, it will make a significant contribution to agriculture and rural development.


