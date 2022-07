A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent











A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent (RCS) shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a flash flood in the Emamzadeh Davoud northwestern part of Tehran, on July 28. At least six people were killed in floods near Tehran today, most in a landslide that dumped mud four metres deep in a village west of the capital, emergency services said. photo : AFP