Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON, July 28: US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may hold their fifth call as leaders as soon as today, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

White House officials have said the long-planned call will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

At its core, US officials see the exchange as another chance to manage competition between the world's two largest economies, whose ties are increasingly clouded by tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should Pelosi visit Taiwan, a move that would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of US support for the island, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.

Washington does not have official relations with Taiwan and follows a "one-China" policy that recognizes Beijing, not Taipei diplomatically. But it is obliged by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and pressure has been mounting in Congress for more explicit support.

-REUTERS








