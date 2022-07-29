Video
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:10 PM
At least 42 die after drinking toxic alcohol in India

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

AHMEDABAD, July 28: At least 42 people have died and nearly 100 others have been hospitalised in western India after drinking toxic alcohol, police said on Thursday, with authorities ordering a crackdown on bootleggers.
Dozens of people became ill earlier this week after drinking methanol -- a poisonous form of alcohol sometimes used as an antifreeze -- sold in several villages across Gujarat state.
Senior police official Ashok Yadav told AFP that 31 people had since died in Botad district.
Another 11 people died in nearby Ahmedabad district, V Chandrasekar, another senior police official, told AFP.
"Investigation has revealed that the victims had consumed industrial grade methanol which caused the deaths," state Home Affairs Minister Harsh Sanghavi said in statement.
Sanghavi said that 97 people had been admitted to hospital for treatment, with two in critical condition.
Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of several states in India where the consumption and sale of liquor is illegal. Authorities have cracked down on illicit liquor shops across Gujarat and arrested several people, said state police chief Ashish Bhatia on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people die every year in India from cheap alcohol made in backstreet distilleries. Of the estimated five billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in the country, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.    -AFP


