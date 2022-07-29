Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia strikes areas in northern Ukraine while Ukraine counterattacks in the south

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298

KYIV, July 28: Russian forces on Thursday launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that haven't been targeted in weeks, while Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country's south.
Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that a settlement in the Vyshgorod district of the region was targeted early on Thursday morning; an "infrastructure object" was hit. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Vyshhgorod is located about 12 miles north of downtown Kyiv. Kuleba linked the strikes with the Day of Statehood, which Ukraine was marking for the first time on Thursday.
"Russia, with the help of missiles, is mounting revenge for the widespread popular resistance, which the Ukrainians were able to organize precisely because of their statehood," Kuleba told Ukrainian television. "Ukraine has already broken Russia's plans and will continue to defend itself."
Chernihiv governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported that multiple missiles were fired from the territory of Belarus at the village of Honcharivska.
Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions months ago after failing to capture either. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east, Denis Pushilin, publicly called on the Russian forces to "liberate Russian cities founded by the Russian people - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk."Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, also came under a barrage of shelling overnight, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The southern city of Mykolaiv was fired at as well, with one person sustaining injuries.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continued to counterattack in the occupied southern region of Kherson, striking a key bridge over the Dnieper River on Wednesday.
Ukrainian media on Thursday quoted Ukraine's presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovich, as saying that the operation to liberate Kherson "has already begun." Arestovich said Kyiv's forces were planning to isolate Russian troops there and leave them with three options - to "retreat, if possible, surrender or be destroyed."
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, in televised remarks on Wednesday said he was "cautious" in assessing the timeline of the possible counteroffensive. "I would really like it to be much faster," he said, adding that "the enemy is now concentrating the maximum number (of forces) precisely in the Kherson    direction."    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wildfires in Germany, Czech threatening tourist region
Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent
Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea
Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with Xi Jinping
At least 42 die after drinking toxic alcohol in India
Russia strikes areas in northern Ukraine while Ukraine counterattacks in the south
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft