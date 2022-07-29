Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real held by America in US friendly

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SAN FRANCISCO, JULY 28: Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were on target as Spanish giants Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Mexican side Club America in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday.
Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Fidalgo's 82nd-minute penalty denied Real victory in a game played on a makeshift surface at Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team.
America took the lead with a shock early goal after just five minutes, as Henry Martin latched onto a shot by Miguel Layun and helped it into the net.
But Real responded with an equaliser from Benzema after 22 minutes.
The French international surged towards the penalty area and played a neat one-two with Marco Asensio before curling a low finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Guillermo Ochoa.
Real coach Carlo Ancelotti made wholesale changes at half-time, with seven substitutions, which included Benzema making way for Rodrygo and Asensio coming off for Hazard.
Hazard did not take long to make an impact, converting a 55th-minute spot kick after America defender Salvador Reyes was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Vazquez in the box.
Hazard's penalty looked like settling a drab encounter but America got back on level terms eight minutes from time when Vinicius made the slightest of contact with Fidalgo just inside the area.
Fidalgo, who started his professional career with Real Madrid's B team but did not graduate to the senior squad, stepped up to convert the penalty.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real held by America in US friendly
Neymar to go on trial in Spain just before World Cup
Brazil great Zagallo hospitalized over respiratory infection
Rights group urges Qatar to protect hotel workers at WC
Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Sri Lanka's new spin king Jayasuriya took 'tough' road
New Zealand rout Scotland in 1st T20


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft