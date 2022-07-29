Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level series

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan�s Babar Azam (R) during the final day of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan�s Babar Azam (R) during the final day of the second cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022. photo: AFP

GALLE, JULY 28: Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed another five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka thumped Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1 on Thursday.
Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, tourists Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five in Galle with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81.
The 30-year-old Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test since making his debut against Australia earlier this month. Fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis took four wickets.
Sri Lanka were racing to wrap up the match ahead of forecast rain after Pakistan resumed with nine wickets remaining and gamely fought on through the morning.
But Jayasuriya kept hitting back with regular strikes and got Agha Salman out for four at the stroke of lunch, then trapped talisman Azam lbw to end Pakistan's resistance.
"When Babar was dismissed we knew that we could pull this off. Babar is their anchor," Jayasuriya, who has bagged 29 wickets in three Tests, told reporters.
"That was crucial and once he was out we knew we could pull it off."
Ramesh, who took five wickets with his off-spin in Pakistan's first innings, wiped off the tail to trigger Sri Lankan celebrations in former captain Angelo Mathews' 100th Test.
Pakistan won the opener with a Galle record chase of 342 and fought hard to outdo themselves, with the in-form Azam scoring his 23rd Test fifty and putting on brave stands with overnight partner Imam-ul-Haq (49) and Mohammad Rizwan (37).
Ramesh struck on his first ball of the day to get Imam caught behind, with the left-handed batsman adding just three to his overnight 46.
Jayasuriya, who took one wicket on day four, cut short Rizwan's stay with his left-arm spin. Fawad Alam was run out for one.
Azam survived Jayasuriya's lbw call, which was given out by the umpire but successfully reviewed by the batsman, before the bowler claimed him for the third time this series.
Azam, who began the day on 26 and needed some physio help for lower back discomfort, has been in top form with the bat and scored 119 and 55 in Pakistan's opening win.
Sri Lanka ended their innings on Wednesday afternoon with a monumental lead but weather was of concern to the hosts, with play ending early on day three and four due to bad light and rain predicted for Thursday afternoon.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real held by America in US friendly
Neymar to go on trial in Spain just before World Cup
Brazil great Zagallo hospitalized over respiratory infection
Rights group urges Qatar to protect hotel workers at WC
Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Sri Lanka's new spin king Jayasuriya took 'tough' road
New Zealand rout Scotland in 1st T20


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft