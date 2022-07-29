Video
Gill, Chahal lead India to series defeat of West Indies

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

PORT OF SPAIN, JULY 28: India underlined their strength in depth with a crushing 119-run victory over the West Indies on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method in the rain-effected third and final One-Day International at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.
Opening batsman Shubman Gill was left stranded two runs short of a maiden senior international century as rain ended the visitors' innings at 225 for three off 36 batting first.
Set a revised target of 257 off 35 overs, the home side crumbled to 137 all out off 26 overs with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rout with figures of four for 17.
Missing seven first-choice players for this Caribbean journey, India completed a 3-0 sweep and also extended their winning run in ODI campaigns to 12 series.
For the West Indies, who came very close to upsetting India in the first two matches at the same venue, this was their ninth consecutive ODI loss.
It also leaves them with much work to do ahead of a three-match series against New Zealand next month when World Cup qualifying points will be at stake.
Gill, who was named both man of the match and man of the series, played fluently from the outset for a run-a-ball 98, putting on 113 with opening partner and captain Shikhar Dhawan (58) and then 86 with the energetic Shreyas Iyer (44).
But he slowed within sight of the elusive three figures and was left frustrated when showers returned to end the innings.
"It wasn't meant to be but I am generally pleased with my performances today and in the three matches," said Gill after the match.
"Still, I was just hoping to get one more over to get a chance at completing the hundred."
Hayden Walsh was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers with two wickets while fellow spinner Akeal Hosein claimed the other.    -AFP


