Exhibition handball match held

The Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Thursday organised an exhibition handball match and photo session at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium ahead of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, said a press release.

Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador of Turkey in Bangladesh, witnessed the day's exhibition match as the chief guest and later he took part photo session with eve national handball team.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) treasurer AK Sarkar, BOA director general brigadier Fakruddin Haider (retd.), Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, BHF's vice president Nurul Islam, were among others, also present there.

The Bangladesh women's handball team will take part in the 5th Solidarity Games which will be held from August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey. -BSS











