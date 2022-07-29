

Reason behind Mominul's exclusion from Bangladesh A team

By considering this issue, selector Abdur Razzak said, they didn't include him into the Bangladesh A team, which will be touring West Indies for two four-day and three one-day matches.

The 31-year old Mominul Haque stepped down from the Test captaincy after reaching double digit figures for just three times in last 15 innings. But quitting the captaincy didn't bring any good for him as he also failed to reach double digit figure in the first Test against West Indies under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy. He was then dropped from the second Test.

The BCB president later hinted at sending him to the West Indies with Bangladesh A team, but the selectors felt that Mominul needed full rest to return to runs.

National selector Abdur Razzak explained as to why Mominul was kept out from the tour. In the official press conference of the 'A' team on Thursday, the former spin star said that there is no point of considering Mominul as he is in the rest now after experiencing first batting bad patch of his life.

"Mominul has actually been out of form for a short while. There is no question of bringing him into consideration here. He is given complete rest after a serious off form," Razzak, who will accompany the A team as the manager, said Thursday.

"Test cricket is very tough. Mominul was having a bad time and he was also the captain. So there was enormous pressure on him. Even after being relieved from the captaincy, his fate was unchanged. Sometimes people need a short break. That may work as wonder."

Even though, the rumours were rife that Mominul was dropped from the Bangladesh A team, Razzak also made it clear that the case is not what the people are thinking.

"I heard that Mominul will not be given a place in the 'A' team either!" No it's not like that. He was under a lot of pressure. He was not at such an age that there is no way for him to return to the national fold again. Time and age are in his favour. So we think he should enjoy the rest to the fullest at this moment," Razzak remarked.

Mominul played 54 Tests of Bangladesh's 60 matches since his debut in 2013. The statistics clearly show how big a role the left-handed batsman played for the team. He scored 3529 in red ball cricket and even after the serious slum his batting average is still 37.54. His 11 centuries are the most by a Bangladesh batter as of now. -BSS











