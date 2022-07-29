Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U20 Championship

Bangladesh aims to beat Maldives today

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-20 Boys' National Football Team Gym session at Bhubaneswar in India on Thursday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Under-20 Boys' National Football Team Gym session at Bhubaneswar in India on Thursday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Under-20 Boys' National Football Team is set to face and beat the Maldives team in its third match of the SAFF Under-20 Championship today (Friday) at 7:30 pm at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa.
Earlier on Wednesday, Riding on a brace of Piyas Ahmed Nova, the Bangladesh boys outsmarted the Indian opponents in a 2-1 match in its second match of the event. Before that, Bangladesh, the two-time runner-up team began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on Monday.
After winning the first two matches, the boys in red and green outfits are in a favourable position to play the final match. They have six points from two matches alike the Nepal boys.
The two top point holders will get to play the final, as per game policies. So winning the third match is vital for Bangladesh to secure the final. So the Bangladesh and Nepal boys are in a better position now.
Bangladesh was the runner-up of the SAFF age-based Championship in 217 and 2019. The boys are yet to win their first title in the event.
The 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship is the 4th edition of the event and is scheduled to be played from 25 July to 5 August. The five teams playing in the event are Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the host India.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real held by America in US friendly
Neymar to go on trial in Spain just before World Cup
Brazil great Zagallo hospitalized over respiratory infection
Rights group urges Qatar to protect hotel workers at WC
Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Sri Lanka's new spin king Jayasuriya took 'tough' road
New Zealand rout Scotland in 1st T20


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft