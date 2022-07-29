Bangladesh aims to beat Maldives today



Bangladesh Under-20 Boys' National Football Team Gym session at Bhubaneswar in India on Thursday. photo: BFF

Earlier on Wednesday, Riding on a brace of Piyas Ahmed Nova, the Bangladesh boys outsmarted the Indian opponents in a 2-1 match in its second match of the event. Before that, Bangladesh, the two-time runner-up team began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on Monday.

After winning the first two matches, the boys in red and green outfits are in a favourable position to play the final match. They have six points from two matches alike the Nepal boys.

The two top point holders will get to play the final, as per game policies. So winning the third match is vital for Bangladesh to secure the final. So the Bangladesh and Nepal boys are in a better position now.

Bangladesh was the runner-up of the SAFF age-based Championship in 217 and 2019. The boys are yet to win their first title in the event.

The 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship is the 4th edition of the event and is scheduled to be played from 25 July to 5 August. The five teams playing in the event are Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the host India.











