

ICC ODI Team of the Year cap on Mushfiqur's head

Bangladeshi cricketers dominated the XI of the 2021 ICC ODI team of the year with as many as three players---Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mostafizur Rahman making the cut.

In recognition of this achievement, they received a special cap on Thursday.

The ICC announced the ODI team of the year last January. That news is old, but when Mushfiq got his commemorative cap, he posted a smiling picture and wrote, 'Alhamdulillah'. The cap with the ICC logo reads, 'ICC ODI Team of the Year.'

The squad is sorted based on the 2021 performance in men's 50-over cricket.

Mushfiqur was not seen much in wicketkeeping last year, but he was given the keeping gloves in the team of the year. He contributed greatly to the success of Bangladesh last year. After playing 9 matches, he scored 407 runs in a batting century, averaging 58.14.

Bangladesh had the most number of cricketers in the ODI XI. Pakistan, Ireland, South Africa and Sri Lanka have two each in this team, which is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

ODI Team of the Year: Paul Sterling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh and Dushmant Chamira. -BSS











