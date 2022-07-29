Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant

People wait to take COVID-19 tests at a pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2022. /Reuters

Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data.

Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95 percent of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ending July 23.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month asked vaccine manufacturers to target BA.4 and BA.5, the two currently dominant Omicron subvariants, for a potential fall season booster dose.

The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 81.9 percent of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ending on July 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

This was higher than the 75.9 percent prevalence estimated in the preceding week. Reuters