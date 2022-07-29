Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

People wait to take COVID-19 tests at a pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2022. /Reuters
Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that they had started a mid-stage study of a modified COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and the BA.2 Omicron subvariant.
Pfizer said the vaccine is in an initial proof-of-concept study to gather more data.
Together, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are estimated to make up nearly 95 percent of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ending July 23.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month asked vaccine manufacturers to target BA.4 and BA.5, the two currently dominant Omicron subvariants, for a potential fall season booster dose.
The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up 81.9 percent of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ending on July 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
This was higher than the 75.9 percent prevalence estimated in the preceding week.    Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant
Events in photo
Govt conducting plant species survey: Minister
BYLC Ventures hosts Cohort 5 selection bootcamp
NEWS
Barishal farmers busy for preparing seed beds of early winter vegetables
Glaciers vanishing at record rate in Alps following heatwaves
47 fresh Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division


Latest News
Two children drown in Gopalganj
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft