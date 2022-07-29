ACC probe into Grameen Telecom board of directors launched

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an inquiry against the board of directors of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus's Grameen Telecom. The allegations include misappropriation of 5 per cent of the dividend reserved for distribution among employees and embezzlement of Tk 2,977 crore from the company by transferring it to the bank accounts of various subsidiaries for the purpose of money laundering. ACC, Secretary Mahbub Hasan gave this information to journalists on Thursday afternoon.

In response to the question whether Dr Muhammad Yunus is involved in this incident or not, the ACC secretary said that some complaints were sent to the ACC from the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Institutions against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom. When the investigation starts, it will be known who is involved with it. He also informed that recently the Department of Inspection of Factories and Institutions under the Ministry of Labor and Employment has submitted a report containing some allegations against the Board of Directors of Grameen Telecom to the ACC.

The allegations include misappropriation of 5 per cent of the dividend reserved for distribution among workers/employees through irregularities, illegal deduction of 6 per cent as advocate fee and other fees while paying dues of workers/employees, interest amounting to money embezzlement without disbursement and embezzlement by transferring money from the company to the bank accounts of various subsidiaries for the purpose of money laundering of Tk 2,977 crore.