Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:08 PM
People will not respond to BNP’s movement called thru ‘remote control’: Quader

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the country's people will not respond to the movement called by BNP using 'remote control'.
He made the remark while speaking at the triennial conference of the AL units of Ward No. 14 and 22 of Dhaka South City through videoconferencing from his official residence here.
Quader urged BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is staying in London, to return home and call a movement against the government if he has the courage.
Mentioning that the BNP leaders get upset when the country remains in a good state, he asked them to keep faith in the people and participate in elections.
The state power will change only through elections, he added.
Responding to an allegation of the BNP leaders that there is no democracy in the country, the AL general secretary said finally the BNP leaders will join the elections to protect their existence and the party as well.
AL organising secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapos, Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, its general secretary Humayun Kabir and Nurul Amin Ruhul, MP, among others, spoke at the conference with Hazaribagh Thana AL acting president Haji Mohammad Salim Ahmed in the chair.     -BSS


