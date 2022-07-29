Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP blames AL’s internal feud for Narail communal violence

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

A BNP-constituted probe committee has blamed the internal conflicts in the local Awami League for the recent communal attacks on Hindus and their houses, shops and temples at Digholia village in Narail district.
"Based on our field-level investigation and the statements of the affected families and the local people, our probe body has come to the conclusion that the incident was an outcome of a naked grouping in local Awami League," said BNP vice chairman and probe committee chief Netai Roy Chowdhury.
Speaking at a press conference on the findings of their investigation into the Narail communal violence at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Thursday, he also alleged that the ruling party used to consider minorities as a very easy element to make their narrow political gains. "That exactly happened in Narail like in other places."
Earlier on July 18, the BNP standing committee formed a seven-member probe body, headed by Netai Roy Chowdhury, to look into the communal attacks in Narail on July 15. The probe team visited the spot on July 23.
Netai Roy said Narail Awami League President Advocate Subhash Bose visited the victims two/three days after the incident while the local upazila chairman probably did not go to the spot and the administration was apathetic. "So, it's completely a well-planned communal attack. We went there (Narail) and gathered information from the witnesses, victims and common people."
Presenting their findings, he said about two to three hundred unruly people entered Sahapara shouting communal slogans suddenly after Maghrib prayers on July 15 and vandalised the houses of the Hindus and their temples.
The BNP leader said the attackers also set the houses and temples on fire and broke idols but police members were seen observing the incident standing idle near the spot.
He said a rebel candidate of the Awami League was elected chairman of the Digholia Union while the Awami League's official candidate was defeated though 70 per cent of the voters were Hindus. "This's the apple of discord. It was assumed that the Hindus voted for the rebel candidate. This's the reason behind the attacks."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC probe into Grameen Telecom board of directors launched
People will not respond to BNP’s movement called thru ‘remote control’: Quader
BNP blames AL’s internal feud for Narail communal violence
Agitating NTRCA teacher candidates continue their protest
64 more dengue patients hospitalised
Fortify laws to make country tobacco-free by 2040: Experts
Shop owners for allowing business to run from 12pm to 9pm
Local govt health centres fail to serve patients in UZ, districts: Study


Latest News
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Two cousins drown in Cumilla
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft