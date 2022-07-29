Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 July, 2022, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

64 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

Sixty-four more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 58 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining six in other places, it said. As many as 311 dengue patients including 241 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Tuesday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to eight with another death reported from Cox's Bazar. Among the deaths, five were reported from Cox's Bazar while three from Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC probe into Grameen Telecom board of directors launched
People will not respond to BNP’s movement called thru ‘remote control’: Quader
BNP blames AL’s internal feud for Narail communal violence
Agitating NTRCA teacher candidates continue their protest
64 more dengue patients hospitalised
Fortify laws to make country tobacco-free by 2040: Experts
Shop owners for allowing business to run from 12pm to 9pm
Local govt health centres fail to serve patients in UZ, districts: Study


Latest News
40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Donetsk prison
11 killed as train rams microbus in Ctg
4 missing school girl from Rajshahi rescued in Dhaka's Savar
Huge screen falls on dancers in Hong Kong concert
New look Bangladesh to prove point in T20 format
Man commits suicide in city's Mohammadpur
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Two farmers killed in Meherpur lightning strike
School boy killed being hit by 'police wrecker' in city
Two cousins drown in Cumilla
Most Read News
Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic
Those who play with fire eventually get burned: Xi Tells Biden on Taiwan
Residents of Philippines sleep outside in fear of earthquake aftershocks
Sri Lanka extends emergency amid continued crisis
Zelensky: Ukraine to incresase electricity exports to EU
Global Covid cases surpass 578 million
Study: Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID-19 cases
Worst condition of city's Sarulia Road due to rain
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft