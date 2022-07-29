64 more dengue patients hospitalised

Sixty-four more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 58 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining six in other places, it said. As many as 311 dengue patients including 241 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to eight with another death reported from Cox's Bazar. Among the deaths, five were reported from Cox's Bazar while three from Dhaka.














