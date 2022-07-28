Emirates operates additional flight to London Gatwick

Emirates has started operating additional third daily flight to/from London Gatwick airport from Wednesday and this additional service will continue until 3 August 2022, says a press release. This third daily flight will help serve high demand from customers travelling to and from London this summer. It will also provide additional seats to accommodate Emirates passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow, which will be made to help ease operational pressures at the airport.

The additional daily flight to London Gatwick will be operated by a wide-body Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class. Emirates will continue to operate its six daily flights to/from London Heathrow during this period, and its planned re-start of daily services to London Stansted will commence on 1 August.















