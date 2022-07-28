Marico holds 22nd AGM, approves 200pc cash dividend

Marico Bangladesh Limited (Marico) approved a final cash dividend of 200 percent (equivalent to Tk. 20 per share) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

This approval was preceded by three interim cash dividend of 600 percent (equivalent to Tk. 60 per share) declared and paid by the Company quarterly in this financial year - bringing the total cash dividend to 800 percent (equivalent to Tk. 80 per share) for the aforesaid fiscal year, says a press release.

The approval was given at the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on Monday, last. Marico Chairman Saugata Gupta presided over the meeting. Marico Managing Director Ashish Goupal, together with the members of the Board, Independent Directors-Ms. Parveen Mahmud (Chair of the Audit Committee), Zakir Ahmad Khan (Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) and Non-Executive Director Pawan Agrawal - along with other management officials of the Company were present at the AGM.

At this AGM the Company welcomed new Directors on the Board of Marico namely, Rajat Diwaker as Managing Director and Ms. Sheela Rahman as Independent Director while Ashish Goupal resigned as Managing Director and was appointed as Non-Executive/Nominee Director.

A large number of shareholders attended virtually at the meeting wherein all proposed agenda were unanimously passed as per Notice. The major agenda of the AGM were: adoption of the Director's Report and Auditor's Report along with the Audited Financials of 2021-22, declaration of Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2022, re-election & appointment of the Directors, appointment of Statutory Auditors and approval of Related Party Transactions.

Speaking about the performance of the Company, Saugata Gupta said that the Company's net profit after tax stood at BDT 355 crores with a topline of BDT 1303 crores.

Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at BDT 112.82. He congratulated the government of Bangladesh, industry partners and members of Marico for the outstanding efforts in managing the after-effects of the covid-19 pandemic and overall macroeconomic volatility.

Gupta also updated the shareholders that in the last financial year, the Company has contributed BDT 415 crores to the National Exchequer in taxes, VAT and duties.

During the year, the Company continued its social responsibility initiatives with a special focus on supporting the national efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic. The Company continued its partnership with UNDP and the government in the SWAPNO project and under this project carried out extensive livelihood support among ultra-poor women and hygiene support during the repeated waves of covid. The company also donated hand-sanitizers and hygiene support products to extreme vulnerable groups in collaboration with BRAC, SAJIDA Foundation, UCEP and Ghashful Foundation. The Company commits to invest 1% of its net profits towards CSR activities and in the last year spent BDT 2.28 cr on account of CSR.



















