

AIBL sponsors 27th National Youth Hockey Tournament

The Bank will provide Taka 1.5 crore as sponsorship amount.

An agreement has been signed between BHF and AIBL at BAAF Falcon Hall, Dhaka. Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, President of BHF and Farman R. Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of AIBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on Wednesday.

MD and CEO of AIBL also handed over the sponsorship cheque to the President of BHF.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank S.M. Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and General Secretary (acting) Mohammad Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

With participation of 57 teams from across the country, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. 27th National Youth Hockey Tournament 2022 will take place in 2 phases. In the first round, teams will play at 8 different venues. The final round will be held in Dhaka with a total of 16 teams consisting of champions and runners-up from each venue. Talented players of the tournament will be selected and a training camp will be organized for them under either local or foreign coach. Later, teams will be formed from this camp and will be sent to play training matches abroad.

















