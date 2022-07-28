Video
FBCCI to attend 2nd N-E India Buyer-Seller Meet

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

A high-level business delegation led by FBCCI left Dhaka to join the 2nd North East India Buyer-Seller Meet in India.
FBCCI Vice-President Md. Amin Helaly is leading the delegation.
The delegation will join various events with a view to enhancing business and trade in the four countries- Thailand, Laos, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
The delegation will attend the inauguration of the Buyer-Seller Meet on Thursday morning where FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin will virtually join as special guest.
In addition, the business delegation is scheduled to attend a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
The business delegation includes FBCCI Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Abu Motaleb, Md. Nizam Uddin, Tahmin Ahmed and other sectoral leaders.


