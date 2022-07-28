

GP holds trial run of 5G in Dhaka, Chattogram

With the test, Grameenphone is "en route to contributing further to the next smart-Bangladesh ambition", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

GP CEO Yasir Azman and other executives witnessed the trial at the innovation lab of GPHouse. The test in Chattogram was held at GP's office in Pahartali.

The GP House innovation lab is designed to test and experience 5G use cases phase by phase, Grameenphone said. In addition, the company aims to trial 5G in the rest of the other divisional cities very soon, it added.

It also said the breakthrough 5G technology unleashes never-before-seen opportunities for industrial uses, advancing societies and dramatically enhancing day-to-day experiences to create a brighter, safer, and more sustainable future.

"We are trialing 5G connectivity and use cases to unleash the potential of 4IR in pursuit of a Smart-Bangladesh," Yasir said in the statement, thanking the government, the regulator, network partners, ecosystem players and the GP teams for making "the future of connectivity - 5G a possibility".

"We look forward to greater collaboration and consultation in developing viable use cases and addressing challenges for 5G."

"Today while our focus remains to strengthen the 4G network across the country and bring in digital services to our customers; we are also committed to building future capabilities, developing a 5G eco-system and bringing in industrial solutions through Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain and Robotics."

He added, "As part of Telenor Group, the forerunners in developing use cases for several markets around the globe based on the respective market needs, we will use our knowledge and expertise to innovate solutions that are relevant to the needs of our fast progressing digital society and economy in Bangladesh," he said.

"We believe the youth of Bangladesh will leapfrog and harness the opportunities in the 4IR space through technological solutions."

Grameenphone, in partnership with Huawei and ZTE, is playing the role of a digital enabler, unravelling "new possibilities and accelerating the digital revolution in Bangladesh", the statement said.













Grameenphone has announced the trial run of its 5G network in Dhaka and Chattogram, taking what it says is "the first step to unleash the future of connectivity in Bangladesh".With the test, Grameenphone is "en route to contributing further to the next smart-Bangladesh ambition", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.GP CEO Yasir Azman and other executives witnessed the trial at the innovation lab of GPHouse. The test in Chattogram was held at GP's office in Pahartali.The GP House innovation lab is designed to test and experience 5G use cases phase by phase, Grameenphone said. In addition, the company aims to trial 5G in the rest of the other divisional cities very soon, it added.It also said the breakthrough 5G technology unleashes never-before-seen opportunities for industrial uses, advancing societies and dramatically enhancing day-to-day experiences to create a brighter, safer, and more sustainable future."We are trialing 5G connectivity and use cases to unleash the potential of 4IR in pursuit of a Smart-Bangladesh," Yasir said in the statement, thanking the government, the regulator, network partners, ecosystem players and the GP teams for making "the future of connectivity - 5G a possibility"."We look forward to greater collaboration and consultation in developing viable use cases and addressing challenges for 5G.""Today while our focus remains to strengthen the 4G network across the country and bring in digital services to our customers; we are also committed to building future capabilities, developing a 5G eco-system and bringing in industrial solutions through Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain and Robotics."He added, "As part of Telenor Group, the forerunners in developing use cases for several markets around the globe based on the respective market needs, we will use our knowledge and expertise to innovate solutions that are relevant to the needs of our fast progressing digital society and economy in Bangladesh," he said."We believe the youth of Bangladesh will leapfrog and harness the opportunities in the 4IR space through technological solutions."Grameenphone, in partnership with Huawei and ZTE, is playing the role of a digital enabler, unravelling "new possibilities and accelerating the digital revolution in Bangladesh", the statement said.