Japan bank to invest in BD’s power, energy sector



Japan Bank for International Co-operation President Hayashi Nobumitsu (left) greets Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office in Tokyo in Japan recently.

"We are eager to invest in Bangladesh's power and energy sector but the hurdle is the lengthy process for the approval of any project here," JBIC president Hayashi Nobumitsu said during a meeting with the Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office in Tokyo in Japan, a Power Division release said on Wednesday.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation governor Maeda Tadashi had signed on December 17 a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on strategic cooperation in Bangladesh's power and energy sectors of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Nasrul Hamid urged the Japanese investors to invest in gas meter, Haripur-repowering, combined cycle power plants LNG terminal and LNG fired power projects and renewable energy, floating solar power plants, JIS substations and smart grid projects.

On July 30th, 2020, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation signed loan agreement with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for a loan of USD 265m in the form of project finance. The loan will support the company's construction and operation of a natural gas-fired power plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. The Japanese company JERA Co., Inc. holds an equity stake in the company.

He said JBIC will continue to financially support the creation of business opportunities and promote business by Japanese companies in Bangladesh's power and energy sectors, and further deepen and develop the economic ties between Japan and Bangladesh.

ISTANBUL July 27: Bangladesh will purchase the popular Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), which became one of the highlights of Ukraine's fight in the face of the Russian invasion.

The Bangladeshi government signed an agreement to purchase the UCAVs, Prothom Alo cited Turkey's Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Tufan as saying.

The envoy noted that the Bangladesh Armed Forces signed an agreement with Baykar Technology, the manufacturer of Bayraktar.

"I'm not in a position to give details, but I can confirm that there is cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey regarding drones," Tufan said.

In 2021, Mosud Mannan, the Bangladeshi envoy in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his country was considering purchasing Turkish drones.

The South Asian country previously purchased mine protection vehicles, multidimensional rocket defense systems and armored vehicles from Turkey as part of a bilateral defense cooperation deal.

Ukraine's destruction of Russian artillery systems and armored vehicles with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) has made "the whole world" a customer, according to its designer.

Sel�uk Bayraktar, who runs the Istanbul firm Baykar with his brother Haluk, said the drones had shown how technology revolutionized modern warfare.

The TB2, which has a 12-meter (40-foot) wingspan and can soar to 25,000 feet before swooping in to destroy tanks and artillery with laser-guided armor-piercing bombs, helped undermine Russia's overwhelming military superiority.

Baykar, founded in the 1980s by Bayraktar's late father, �zdemir Bayraktar, began to focus on unmanned aircraft in 2005 as Turkey sought to strengthen its local defense industry.

The TB2 has been such a decisive factor in the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Karabakh, and now Ukraine that it spearheads Turkey's global defense export push.

President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an says international demand is huge for the TB2 and the newer Ak?nc?. Bayraktar said Baykar can produce 200 TB2 drones a year.

Turkey and Bangladesh are partners in the D-8 organization. In April 2021, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avu?o?lu handed over Turkey's term presidency of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers to Bangladesh.

Bayraktar TB2 drone previously hit the headlines due to its successful use in Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan-Armenia wars. Recently, its role in the Russia-Ukraine war drew the attention of military analysts. -Daily Sabah (Turkey)









