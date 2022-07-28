

Stocks back to losing tracks after 2-day respite

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 74.24 points or 1.21 per cent to 13-month lows at 6,038, after recovering about 60 points in the past two days. Before that, the core index shed 315 points in nine days after Eid vacation.

Two other indices also slumped. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dipped 27.17 points to 2,162 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 14.13 points 1,319 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 7.78 billion, down 7.16 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 8.38 billion. Out of 380 issues traded, 338 declined, 17 advanced and 25 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dipped 175 points to 17,797 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) sank 104 points to close at 10,662.

Of the issues traded, 229 declined, 26 advanced and 21 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.71 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 134 million.

















