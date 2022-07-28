Govt to buy 1.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, 50,000 tonnes of wheat

The government Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.30 lakh tonnes of fertilizer and some 50,000 tonnes of wheat to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approvals came from the 22nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Abdul Barik informed that the meeting approved a total of six proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure some 1 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer from Living Stone Resources of Belgrade with around Taka 1,039.50 crore. The price per tonnes of MOP fertilizer would be $1,100.

Bari said the meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Industries under which the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the first lot for the current fiscal year with around Taka 159.18 crore. The price per tonnes of urea fertilizer would be $567.50.

BSS adds: The Ministry of Food will also procure some 50,000 metric tons of wheat from M/S Intra Business Pte Ltd, Singapore for the current fiscal year with around Taka 223.78 crore where the per metric ton of wheat would cost $476.31.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the work for constructing a nine-storey office building and a 10-storey residential building under the project for constructing a multi-storey building for the Department of Public Libraries has been awarded to the joint venture of PAEL, NDE and Mir Akhter with around Taka 327.15 crore.

The work for installing a wellhead compressor at locations E and G of Titas Gas Fields has been awarded to the consortium of Zicom Equipments Pte Ltd Singapore and AG Equipment Company, the USA with around Taka 409.81 crore.

Besides, the good exploration operations, materials, 3rd party engineering services and public works have been awarded to Sinopec International Petroleum Services Corporation, China with around Taka 149.10 crore under the project for Sylhet number 10 well (exploration well) digging project.



