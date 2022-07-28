

Dhaka-Tokyo ties to get a boost



However, the meeting from both sides focused on further stepping up cooperation in various areas including bilateral trade, Japanese FDI in Bangladesh, and people-to-people connect for mutual benefits.



We are grateful to the acknowledgement from one of the leading global economies on Bangladesh's success. Such recognition will, no doubt, inspire us to usher in a newer era of bilateral ties with Japan.



As our Japanese counterpart's recognition of Bangladesh's socio-economic development also reflects the island nation's growing enthusiasm to get closer to us, we believe it will also help tilt the global opinion in favour of Bangladesh for its quick elevation to a developing country status.



It is also reassuring to note that the Japanese Vice Minister has also invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for an official state visit this year.



The visit is likely to give a boost to the existing comprehensive partnership between the two countries, taking our bilateral ties to newer heights in the days ahead.



We believe this is high time for Bangladesh to get ready with necessary infrastructural facilities with easier investment terms and conditions to attract more Japanese investment as well as woo Japanese countries for joint ventures. That is why it is important to accordingly train a workforce in Bangladesh with proper technological skill attuned to Japanese requirements.



However, in full agreement with the Japanese Vice Minister, we also believe that it is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership that has brought Bangladesh under the global limelight. On that note, our Prime Minister visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to cement our bilateral ties.



We believe there are a number of unexplored areas where bolstering mutual cooperation can result in a win-win partnership for both countries.



Japan, a time tested friend of Bangladesh is one of the top trading partners besides USA and the EU. The country is one of the largest importers of our readymade garments, and its continuous support over the years has no doubt added value to our development process.



We believe stronger bilateral ties between two countries can play a game changing role in the Asia Pacific region. But barriers that stand as stumble blocks must be removed at first.



Finally, we reiterate our policy of respect and neutrality to all our foreign friends as we believe in "Friendship to all malice to none".

In a recent meeting with our State Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Mr Honda Taro praised spectacular socio-economic development of Bangladesh. The meeting held in the city's State Guesthouse Padma marked the 50th anniversary of Japan-Bangladesh bilateral ties.However, the meeting from both sides focused on further stepping up cooperation in various areas including bilateral trade, Japanese FDI in Bangladesh, and people-to-people connect for mutual benefits.We are grateful to the acknowledgement from one of the leading global economies on Bangladesh's success. Such recognition will, no doubt, inspire us to usher in a newer era of bilateral ties with Japan.As our Japanese counterpart's recognition of Bangladesh's socio-economic development also reflects the island nation's growing enthusiasm to get closer to us, we believe it will also help tilt the global opinion in favour of Bangladesh for its quick elevation to a developing country status.It is also reassuring to note that the Japanese Vice Minister has also invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for an official state visit this year.The visit is likely to give a boost to the existing comprehensive partnership between the two countries, taking our bilateral ties to newer heights in the days ahead.We believe this is high time for Bangladesh to get ready with necessary infrastructural facilities with easier investment terms and conditions to attract more Japanese investment as well as woo Japanese countries for joint ventures. That is why it is important to accordingly train a workforce in Bangladesh with proper technological skill attuned to Japanese requirements.However, in full agreement with the Japanese Vice Minister, we also believe that it is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership that has brought Bangladesh under the global limelight. On that note, our Prime Minister visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to cement our bilateral ties.We believe there are a number of unexplored areas where bolstering mutual cooperation can result in a win-win partnership for both countries.Japan, a time tested friend of Bangladesh is one of the top trading partners besides USA and the EU. The country is one of the largest importers of our readymade garments, and its continuous support over the years has no doubt added value to our development process.We believe stronger bilateral ties between two countries can play a game changing role in the Asia Pacific region. But barriers that stand as stumble blocks must be removed at first.Finally, we reiterate our policy of respect and neutrality to all our foreign friends as we believe in "Friendship to all malice to none".