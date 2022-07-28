5 more Covid deaths, 626 new cases reported

The country recorded five more Covid-19-linked deaths with 626 new cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,280 while the caseload 2,003,570, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 6.83 per cent from Tuesday's 6.14 per cent as 9,225 samples were tested.

The deceased included three men and two women. Four of them were from Dhaka, and another

from Mymensingh division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.79 per cent from Tuesday's 96.78 per cent.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year. -UNB