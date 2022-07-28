Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions: IMF

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, July 27: Despite damaging Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's economy appears to be weathering the storm better than expected as it benefits from high energy prices, the IMF said Tuesday.
The sanctions were meant to sever Russia from the global financial system and choke off funds available to Moscow to finance the war.
But the International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook upgraded Russia's GDP estimate for this year by a remarkable 2.5 percentage points, although its economy is still expected to contract by six percent.
"That's still a fairly sizable recession in Russia in 2022," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP in an interview.
A key reason that the downturn was not as bad as expected was that "the Russian central bank and the Russian policymakers have been able to stave off a banking panic or financial meltdown when the sanctions were first imposed," he said.
Meanwhile, rising energy prices are "providing an enormous amount of revenues to the Russian economy."
After starting the year below $80 a barrel, oil prices spiked to nearly $129 in March before easing back to under $105 on Tuesday for Brent, the key European benchmark, while natural gas prices are rising again and approaching their recent peak.
While major economies including the United States and China are slowing, the report said, "Russia's economy is estimated to have contracted during the second quarter by less than      previously projected, with crude oil and non-energy exports holding up better than expected."
Meanwhile, despite the sanctions, Russia's "domestic demand is also showing some resilience" due to government support.
But Gourinchas said "there is no rebound" ahead for Russia. "In fact," the IMF is "revising down the Russian growth in 2023," 1.2 points lower than the April forecast for a contraction of 3.5 percent.
The penalties already in place, as well as new ones announced by Europe, mean "the cumulative effect of the sanctions is also growing over time," he said.
The report indicates Europe is facing the brunt of the fallout from sanctions given its reliance on Russia for energy. The situation could worsen dramatically if Moscow cuts off gas exports, and once the European Union imposes a ban on Russian oil delivered by sea starting next year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 more Covid deaths, 626 new cases reported
Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions: IMF
Army helicopter crash-lands in Keraniganj
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
All parties' participation can curb violence in polls: CEC
61 more dengue patients hospitalised
BD's population reaches 16.51cr
BD a true champ on Rohingya migration management: IOM


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft