Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:45 AM
Army helicopter crash-lands in Keraniganj

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A Bangladesh Army helicopter has crashed in Dhaka's Keraniganj after technical issues forced it to make an emergency landing, according to the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR)
The helicopter was on a routine training flight when technical issues were detected and it was forced to initiate 'emergency landing procedures' and crashed in Dhaka's Nababganj Upazila around 1:00pm on Wednesday, ISPR press release said.  The two pilots have been rescued.
"Both of the pilots - Lt Col Ismail and Maj Shams - are out of physical danger. They were transferred to the Dhaka CMH by helicopter."
They were taken to the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital and admitted there.  Local police are providing security to the area and the helicopter, while rescue teams have also been dispatched to the scene, according to the ISPR.


