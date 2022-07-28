UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting

THAKURGAON, July 27: A child was allegedly killed in a police shooting during a clash at Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon Wednesday during the union parishad (UP) election.

The deceased was identified as two-year-old Asha of the upazila, Ranisankail Upazila NIrbahi Officer (UNO) Sohel Sultan Zulkar Nain told UNB.

Asha's mother went to

Bhangbari polling centre to learn about the Bachore union parishad election results. At one stage, supporters of two member candidates locked into a clash.

The child died on the spot in the lap of her mother as police opened fire to bring the situation under control, Zulkar Nain said.

Later, agitated locals brought out a procession carrying Asha's body.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, Zulkar Nain added.












