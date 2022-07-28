All parties' participation can curb violence in polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the participation of all the political parties in the general election can curb violence, use of muscle power and black money in the election. Because all parties' participation create a balance in the election field.

However, he further said steps will be taken to stop violence during the elections, according to the political party's suggestions.

The CEC said these at the closing speech of a dialogue with Zaker Party at the Agargao Election Commission (EC) office on Wednesday. He further said, "We want to hold elections in a favorable environment. So that, voters can go to polling stations and exercise their voting rights safely. For this, we will talk to all the political parties and take necessary steps according to their suggestions."

A nine-member delegation led by acting General Secretary of Zaker Party, Shamim Haider, participated in the dialogue.

During the dialogue, Zaker Party raised complaint of rigging the EVM system and proposed the introduction of block chain technology and e-voting.

Responding to their proposals, the CEC said, "We have not taken any decision yet on the use of EVMs in the general election. But hacking the EVMs is not possible as it is not connected to internet. We are still continuously testing the devices."

"We will take a decision after ensuring the security of EVMs," said the CEC, adding, "We have not found any clear evidence of EVM hacking."

Besides, Zaker Party raised some other demands including creating equal opportunities for all in election campaigns and publishing voters database online.

However, Krishak Shramik Janata League President Kader Siddique claimed the EC has lost neutrality by allocating more and less time for large and small political parties respectively.

He said, "Everyone will have equal opportunities with you. But I saw in the papers that two hours were allocated for Awami League and BNP and one hour for other parties."

"Analyzing the political history, we find that the neutrality of the government is more important than the efficiency of the EC for fair and impartial elections," said a written statement issued by the Krishak Shramik Janata League.

The statement further demanded to ban the use of polythene with campaigning posters and asking for permission to use multiple campaign speakers in one election campaign vehicle.

