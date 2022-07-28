61 more dengue patients hospitalised

Sixty-one more dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 58 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining three in other places, it said.

As many as 311 dengue patients including 238 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to eight with another

death reported from Cox's Bazar. Among the deaths, five were reported from Cox's Bazar while three from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,366 dengue cases and 2,047 recoveries so far. -UNB











