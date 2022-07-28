BD's population reaches 16.51cr

The population in Bangladesh is now 16,51,58,616. Among them, 8,17,12,824 are men and 8,33,47,206 are women.

This number of population of the country is matched in the census and household census. Besides, the population of the third gender is 12,629.

More people still live in villages than in cities, but while the rural population has only grown by about 30 lakh in the past decade, the urban population has shot up by nearly 20 lakh.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said this at the first digital "Census and Household Census 2022" preliminary report publication ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Wednesday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan presided over the event while National Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury attended as the chief guest.

State Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain and State Minister of Planning Ministry Dr Shamsul Alam were present as special guests in the programme.

Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Dr Shahnaz Arefin delivered the welcome speech while Project Director of the Population and Housing Census Project Md Dilder Hossain presented the preliminary report of the "Population and Housing Census 2022".

For the first time in the country, the work of population census started digitally on June 15.

Later, the census was

scheduled to end on June 21, however, due to floods in the northeastern districts, the census continued till June 28 in these districts. The BBS conducted the census after more than 11 years.

The census was carried out by 63,548 supervisors, 3,779 IT supervisors, 3,779 zonal officers, 163 district census coordinators and 12 divisional census coordinators.

According to the BBS report, after the Liberation War, the first population census was held in 1974. At that time, the population was 7.15 crore. The second population census was held in 1981 while the population was 87,119,965. The third population census was held in 1991 and the population was 10.63 crore. In the 2001 census, Bangladesh had 12.24 crore people.

The BBS last published a population census report in 2011 that estimated Bangladesh's population at 14.40 crore.

Annual population growth rate is 1.22 per cent. The country has a population density of 1,119 people per square kilometers. Of the total population, 112,19,708 people live in the capital Dhaka.

According to the report, Bangladesh's population has increased by 21,114,919 in the last 11 years.

The country's population was 7.15 core in the first post-independence census. Then in 1981 census was held.

On 15 June this year, the census and house enumeration activities started simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the week-long census at a ceremony at her official residence Gonabhaban in the capital.

Among the eight divisions of the country, Dhaka has the highest population growth rate at 1.74 per cent and Barisal the lowest at 0.79 per cent. Literacy rate in the country is now 74.66 per cent.

Under the census operations, demographic and socio-economic data like number of households and their nature, ownership of homes, main source of drinking water, toilet facilities, power facilities, main source of fire for cooking, economic operations, inward remittance, age of household members, gender, marital status, religion, obstacles, education, work, training, mobile phone and internet usage, bank/mobile banking accounts, small ethnic groups, nationality and various district-wise information have been collected.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the world is changing rapidly and in this present world, information is very important.

"On Wednesday, information is changing very swiftly. Information of the census will be helpful in making proper plans," she added.

She said as the female population in the country is higher than the male population, it is essential to ensure the participation of the female population in the mainstream of development of the country.

MA Mannan said the census which is first in kind was operated digitally by using ultra-modern apparatus led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The population and household census will help us to prepare the roadmap of the development and prospective plans in the coming time, he added.

The total number of handphone users' aged above five years stood at 55.89 percent while internet users are 30.68 percent of the total population.

Of the total population, the report shows 91 percent of people are Muslim and 7.95 percent of people are Hindu while it was 8.54 per cent in the previous year.

Now, the total number of restaurants in the country is 4.10 crore while in the last census, it was 3.21 crore. The number of families -- with four members -- is now 4.10 crore.







