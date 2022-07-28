BD a true champ on Rohingya migration management: IOM

International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Deputy Director General (DDG) Ugochi Daniels urged for the recognition for Bangladesh's important role played in hosting more than 900,000 Rohingyas and its leadership in 'Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration'.

"Bangladesh should be recognized for the important role they play in hosting more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees and

their leadership as a 'champion country' of the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration," said Daniels said during her five-day visit to Bangladesh from July 22 to 26.

She called for continued and flexible support to Rohingya refugees and host communities.

The DDG also praised Bangladesh government's exemplary role in migration management and tackling climate change issues, an IOM press release issued on Wednesday said.











