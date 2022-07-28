Bulbul stabbed to death by muggers: Police

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student Bulbul Ahmed was stabbed to death by three muggers after being failed to mugging, said police.

The police also said the three arrested muggers have confessed about their involvement in the murder

after interrogation.

However, the police said they have not found any proof of involvement of Bulbul's girlfriend in the murder but the matter is still under investigation.

Deputy Commissioner (North) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), Azbahar Ali Sheikh said told these while addressing a press conference at Jalalabad Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh said one of the three arrestees, Kamrul Islam, stabbed Bulbul. At that time, he (Kamrul) was accompanied by Abul Hossain and Md Hasan. All of them hail from Tilagaon area inside the campus. Meanwhile, all of them were arrested.

This police official said Tilagaon area's Abul Hossain confessed his involvement in the killing at one stage of intense interrogation. On the basis of his information, Kamrul Ahmed and Md Hasan of the same area were arrested. They also confessed their involvement in the murder.













