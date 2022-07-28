Video
Weather factors key to predict dengue outbreaks: study

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Weather factors including rainfall, temperature and ocean warming play an important role in determining the activity of the Aedes mosquito which spreads dengue and other viral diseases like yellow fever, Chikungunya and Zika, according to a new study conducted in Sri Lanka.
Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics,
with local variations in risk influenced by climate parameters as well as social and environmental factors, according to the WHO. It is spread to humans through the bite of infected female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti and A. albopictus species.
The cases of dengue across the world have increased substantially with nearly 50 per cent of the global population currently at risk of the disease and an estimated 100 to 400 million infections each year, says the WHO.
While ocean warming and temperature can predict the activity of Aedes mosquitoes with a lead time of one to six months, the amount of rainfall can project Aedes mosquito prevalence in the same month, says the study published in July in The Lancet Planetary Health.
Dengue fever generally occurs after rainy weather when conditions are optimal for the breeding of mosquitoes. Hotter temperatures were associated with the increases in mosquitoes one to two months later. The warmer ocean temperatures predicted increases of mosquitoes with a five- to six-month delay, the study found.
"Knowing the behaviour and natural habitat of mosquitoes and their association with climate factors is important for prediction [of Aedes mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue], and also for planning effective mosquito control interventions," Prasad Liyanage, lead author of the study.
"Climate factors have the potential to serve as predictors of mosquito activity at different times and may enable us to quantify the risk and implement effective mosquito control interventions before a dengue epidemic emerges," said Liyanage, an affiliate of the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and the Umea University, Sweden.
Since there is no effective dengue vaccine available, controlling mosquito populations is considered as the most effective strategy to prevent the virus spreading, the researchers said.
The study evaluated three weather variables between 2010 and 2018: temperature, rainfall and ocean warming. Ocean warming was assessed through a technical measure called Oceanic Nio Index which determines whether Pacific Ocean waters are warmer or cooler than average.
During the eight-year period, the researchers noted three events where unusually warm ocean temperatures occurred. They also compared climate variables with surveillance data relating to Aedes mosquitoes.
Yesim Tozan, a co-author of the study and assistant professor of global health at the US-based NYU School of Global Public Health, said health authorities should promote and invest in Aedes mosquito surveillance to control Aedes-borne diseases.


