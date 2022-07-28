Sacked OC Pradeep gets 20 yrs, his wife Chumki 21 yrs

CHATTOGRAM July 27: Sacked Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and his wife Chumki Karan 21 years in a case of anti-corruption Commission for amassing wealth illegally. The Court has also ordered confiscation of their assets.

The court of Chattogram Division Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid gave the verdict on Wednesday morning.

Pradeep had previously been sentenced to death over the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan. The court indicted Pradip and his wife in the ACC case for illegally amassing wealth in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki.

The ACC charged Pradeep and Chumki for with amassing more than Tk 23.5 million beyond known sources of income and money laundering. They also concealed information on the assets of Tk 4.9 million.

The ACC filed a case against Pradeep and Chumki on August 23 in 2020.

The assets mentioned in the charge-sheet include a six-storey building in the port city's Patharghata, a half-building at Solosahar, 45 Bhori of gold jewellery (1 Bhori = 11.664 grams), cars, a microbus and an apartment in Cox's Bazar.

On September 1, 2021, the court formally accepted the charges against the couple submitted by the national anti-graft agency.

Chumki surrendered to the court on May 23 and requested for bail. Her bail petition was denied.

The arguments of the case have been completed in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid on July 18 last. After the arguments, Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid fixed the date of announcing the judgement of July 27. The testimonies of the wirnesses began since April 4 last and 24 witnesses gave their testimonies to the Court.

According to Court sources, Chumki was sentenced for one year jail and fine of Taka one lakh, in default, to suffer one month more in prison under Section 26(2) of ACC Act 2004; Both Pradip and Chumki had been sentenced for 8 years in prison under section 27(1) of ACC Act; Both Pradip and Chumki were awarded 10 years in prison and a fine of Taka 4 crore under section 4(2) and 4(3) of Money Laundering Act 2012; both Pradeep and Chumki were awarded years in prison and a fine of Taka 10,000, in default, to suffer 2 months jail under section 5(2) of 1947 Anti- Corruption Act.

The court had started to hear arguments of OC Pradeep, the main accused in the shooting death of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, on April 4. The court heard Chumki's arguments earlier on February 17.

Meanwhile, a Cox's Bazar court had sentenced two ex-police personnel - former Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali - to death for the murder of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan on January 31 last.

In July 2020, officers of the law in Cox's Bazar shot and killed retired army officer Sinha in an egregious abuse of their authority, sparking a public outcry.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the Prime Minister. Sinha had gone into early retirement to pursue his personal interests.

Earlier, a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 last ordered to attach the total properties of Pradip and his wife worth of Taka 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.

On August 23 in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources. Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.

According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018. On April 20, 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets. In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements.

Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore. Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020. Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31 in 2020. Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident on August 5 in 2020.

OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar Jail.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Pradeep and Chumki announced that they would file an appeal to the High Court for Justice.











