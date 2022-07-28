

D-8 countries pledge to launch PTA by Oct

"We want to take the trade to $400 billion by 2030," Ambassador Isiaka A Imam, Secretary General of D-8 said after the ministerial meeting at the Hotel InterContinental on Wednesday.

Currently, the trade among the D-8 member countries is $129 billion, which was $14 billion 25 years back.

Earlier, all the D-8 countries had ratified the PTA except Egypt, however, this time Egypt said that they will ratify it, Imam said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the media on the outcome of D-8 Ministerial meeting at the same venue.

"Ministers from Turkey and Iran and State Minister from Pakistan joined virtually the meeting due to a new variant of Covid-19," Momen said. No ministers from the member countries were present the meeting in person, they send their representatives or attendant the meeting virtually.

D-8, also known as

Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. It was officially launched in Istanbul in1997.

Momen told the briefing that PM offers land in Bangladesh for setting up D-8 economic zone.

"We hope to significantly boost trade in the days to come," Momen said.

He said Bangladesh also continued to be the D-8 chair for the next one year that was originally supposed to go to Egypt.

Momen said Egypt will be busy with the COP-27 this year and so has proposed Bangladesh to be the chair for the next year.

"We discussed food and energy security given the global crisis of the basic commodities. We agreed to exchange our technical know-how on agricultural best practices and renewable energy," Momen said.

Replying to a question over the fuel purchasing issue from Iran, the Foreign Minister said, "Iran is keen to sell fuel but there are some obligations which are why Bangladesh cannot buy."













