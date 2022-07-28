Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

D-8 countries pledge to launch PTA by Oct

Turkey, Iran, Pakistan join meet virtually: No ministers were present in person

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Diplomatic Correspondent

D-8 countries pledge to launch PTA by Oct

D-8 countries pledge to launch PTA by Oct

The D-8 countries have agreed to kick off the operation of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) among its member countries by October this year to boost trade in the block significantly.
"We want to take the trade to $400 billion by 2030," Ambassador Isiaka A Imam, Secretary General of D-8 said after the ministerial meeting at the Hotel InterContinental on Wednesday.
Currently, the trade among the D-8 member countries is $129 billion, which was $14 billion 25 years back.
Earlier, all the D-8 countries had ratified the PTA except Egypt, however, this time Egypt said that they will ratify it, Imam said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the media on the outcome of D-8 Ministerial meeting at the same venue.
"Ministers from Turkey and Iran and State Minister from Pakistan joined virtually the meeting due to a new variant of Covid-19," Momen said. No ministers from the member countries were present the meeting in person, they send their representatives or attendant the meeting virtually.
D-8, also known as
Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. It was officially launched in Istanbul in1997.
Momen told the briefing that PM offers land in Bangladesh for setting up D-8 economic zone.
"We hope to significantly boost trade in the days to come," Momen said.
He said Bangladesh also continued to be the D-8 chair for the next one year that was originally supposed to go to Egypt.
Momen said Egypt will be busy with the COP-27 this year and so has proposed Bangladesh to be the chair for the next year.
"We discussed food and energy security given the global crisis of the basic commodities. We agreed to exchange our technical know-how on agricultural best practices and renewable energy," Momen said.
Replying to a question over the fuel purchasing issue from Iran, the Foreign Minister said, "Iran is keen to sell fuel but there are some obligations which are why Bangladesh cannot buy."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 more Covid deaths, 626 new cases reported
Russia doing better than expected despite sanctions: IMF
Army helicopter crash-lands in Keraniganj
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
All parties' participation can curb violence in polls: CEC
61 more dengue patients hospitalised
BD's population reaches 16.51cr
BD a true champ on Rohingya migration management: IOM


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft