BD will seek loan from all donors including WB, says Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said, now we need loans. That is why we have appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A loan application has been sent to the IMF to balance foreign exchange transactions. He said, we will seek loan assistance not only from the IMF, but also from all donors and development partners including the World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB). They have full faith in us.

He made the remarks after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on

Government Spending on Wednesday. The meeting was held virtually.

The letter was sent to IMF on Sunday, but it was not officially confirmed until now. Media reports on the issue emerged on Tuesday but the Finance Ministry issued several denials.

The Minister said that the government has sought a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but did not mention any specific amount.

"We have asked for budget support from the IMF without mentioning the amount. We want to use the loan as budget support for the next couple of years," he added.

The Minister said a few days ago that Bangladesh does not want a loan from the IMF. When asked about this, Mustafa Kamal said, "If we had asked for money then, the IMF would have given various conditions. We had no chance to bargain. That's why we didn't want it. It has been done in the interest of the country. Everyone has a right to know when taking a loan. My job is to explain it."

Mustafa Kamal said, "We need a loan. And for a few days, then there will be no debt. We said we will give a loan. I repeat we can lend. If everyone knows the demand, the cost will be more on me. That's why I said there was no need. This is how we have to manage. So that the issue of debt does not go against us in any way. We want money, we said. But we did not say how much it will take."

Regarding avoiding the issue of writing a letter to the IMF regarding the loan, the Finance Minister said, "It will be said. Our meeting is going on. Their team is here. We want them to see our capabilities. They will give loans to Bangladesh, that's why I gave them the opportunity."

He, however, said no specific figure was quoted in the loan proposal sent to the IMF. "We will see first at what conditions they want to provide the loan and how much we should take".

Regarding the dollar crisis, the Finance Minister said, 'It will work, it will take some time. Exports are increasing, remittances are also increasing. Last year the remittance was a little less, but this financial year I hope to get a good remittance. The demand for dollars will be met through remittances and exports.

Responding to another question, he said seeking an IMF loan does not mean Bangladesh's economy is in a bad situation. The IMF, the World Bank know about our economic situation and they know that Bangladesh is capable of repaying the loan.

About the current dollar crisis in the market, the Finance Minister said the government has already taken steps to tackle the situation.

"If anybody or any section is found to be involved in creating an artificial crisis in the dollar market or concealing information, action will be taken against them", he said.

He said, "Some importers are importing by manipulating the price increase. We are looking into these irregularities. However, the price of the dollar will be determined based on demand and supply.

The Finance Minister said, "The economy of the country is now in a good position." If bank loan interest was not fixed at six-nine per cent interest rate then no small, big or medium business would have survived during the Covid-19. Horrible unemployment was created. I think the initiative to reduce deposit and interest rates in the banking sector by six to nine is good. What the IMF is saying is not right."

He said, "Due to interest rate reduction from six to nine, stability has returned to the banking sector. The private sector has also strengthened. So what the IMF has said is not correct."











