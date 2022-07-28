Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC summons brother of SP Babul, Magura social service officer

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday summoned former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter's brother Advocate Habibur Rahman Labu and Magura social service officer to explain their positions on whether the court order was violated while taking the statements of two children in the murder case of Babul Akhtar's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.
The HC bench asked them to appear before the court in person on August 7 to explain their positions in this regard.
The High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Saheed Nooruddin passed the order.
On June 8, the HC bench directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to take statements of two minor children of former Superintendent of Chattogram Police Babul Akhter -- strictly following the relevant rules of the Children Act - in the case filed over his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder.
The HC bench asked the IO, also officer of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), to take their statements in presence of their grandfather (Babul's father), district social service officer and a female police officer at the district social service office in Magura. After the HC order, the investigation officer took statements of the children in Magura on July 4. But, there was an allegation that the two children's uncle tried to forcefully stay in the recording room while the statement was being recorded.
After the allegations, the HC bench on Wednesday summoned the duo to appear before it on August 7.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons brother of SP Babul, Magura social service officer
Fakhrul condemns cases against Rajshahi BNP leaders
Acting  Law Secy promoted to Secy
Eminent singers Ferdausi Rahman (4th from left) and Syed Abdul Hadi
High Blood Pressure in BD can be better controlled for less than $10 per year
8 killed in road accidents in 4 districts
No conspiracy can thwart BD’s progress: PM
UP chairman blames ex-Rly minister for keeping UP office locked


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft