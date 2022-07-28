HC summons brother of SP Babul, Magura social service officer

The High Court on Wednesday summoned former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter's brother Advocate Habibur Rahman Labu and Magura social service officer to explain their positions on whether the court order was violated while taking the statements of two children in the murder case of Babul Akhtar's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

The HC bench asked them to appear before the court in person on August 7 to explain their positions in this regard.

The High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Saheed Nooruddin passed the order.

On June 8, the HC bench directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to take statements of two minor children of former Superintendent of Chattogram Police Babul Akhter -- strictly following the relevant rules of the Children Act - in the case filed over his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder.

The HC bench asked the IO, also officer of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), to take their statements in presence of their grandfather (Babul's father), district social service officer and a female police officer at the district social service office in Magura. After the HC order, the investigation officer took statements of the children in Magura on July 4. But, there was an allegation that the two children's uncle tried to forcefully stay in the recording room while the statement was being recorded.

After the allegations, the HC bench on Wednesday summoned the duo to appear before it on August 7.