Fakhrul condemns cases against Rajshahi BNP leaders

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir strongly condemned and protested against the arrest of Rajshahi district BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand and others.

On Wednesday, in a statement he said, "All the weapons of oppression of the state apparatus are now being used against the BNP. The Awami government is very successfully implementing programmes like murders, disappearances and sent to jail with false cases."

"They have deployed all their power to wipe out the existence of opposition parties from the country in order to remain in power permanently. They have also taken away the right of BNP leaders and workers to move freely," alleged the BNP General Secretary.

"The false cases filed in the name of BNP leaders including Abu Sayeed Chand are a manifestation of the continuous inhumane torture of the government," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "The government is sitting on a huge pile of failures. An anarchic situation is now going on in the country with the state economy failing."

"Due to the extreme shortage of energy in the country, the increase in the price of the dollar has brought the country's trade and commerce to a static situation," he also added.

Referring to the shutdown of oil-based power plants, the BNP leader said, "People everywhere from cities to villages are facing immense suffering due to unbearable load shedding. Government is imprisoning BNP leaders and activists with false and fabricated cases to divert people's attention from this dire situation."

Mirza Fakhrul Strongly condemn and protest against the false and fabricated cases filed by Rajshahi Mahanagar Awami League leaders against Rajshahi district BNP convenor Abu Saeed Chand, BNP leader Md Babul Hossain, Shimul Sarkar, Shamim Sarkar and others.

He called for the immediate withdrawal of false and fabricated cases filed against Rajshahi district BNP leaders and an end to police harassment.









