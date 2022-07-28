Acting  Law Secy promoted to Secy

Golam Sarwar, acting Secretary to the Law and Justice Division, was promoted to the rank of secretary.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard consulting with the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

He had been serving as acting Secretary for the division since August 8, 2019. He was replaced with the division's former Secretary Abu Saleh Sheikh Md Jahirul Haque, who had completed his contractual service period on August 7, 2019.

Golam Sarwar, a judicial service cadre official of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 10th batch, had started his career as a probationary assistant judge on December 11, 1991 in Dhaka District Judge's Court. He was promoted to the rank of senior assistant judge in 1998, joint district judge in 2003, additional district judge in 2007 and district judge in 2015.











