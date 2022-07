Eminent singers Ferdausi Rahman (4th from left) and Syed Abdul Hadi











Eminent singers Ferdausi Rahman (4th from left) and Syed Abdul Hadi (2nd from right) honoured with 'Feroza Begum Memorial Gold Medal' for the year of 2020 and 2021 respectively. The event took place at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at Dhaka University on Wednesday while DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman was present as chief guest and handed out the medals to the artistes. photo : Observer