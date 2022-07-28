8 killed in road accidents in 4 districts

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Madaripur, Brahmanbaria , Gazipur and Patuakhali on Wednesday.

Our Madaripur Correspondent added that a woman and her daughter were killed being crushed by a truck at Rajoir upazila in Madaripur district on Wednesday.

The deceased were Rowshan Ara Begum, 41, wife of Nurul Matbor and her daughter Alladi Akter, 20, hailed from Bhanga upazila in Faridpur district.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two persons were killed in a road accident at Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were Mijanur Rahman, 60, a resident of Purba Medda area of the district town, and Mohim Uddin, 39, a resident of Jafarabad area of Chandpur district town.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that three people were killed in separate road accidents at Sreepur and Sadar upazilas in Gazipur district on Wednesday. The deceased were Hanif Mridha, 50, Abul Kalam Azad, 35, and Nurunnahar Begum, 36.

Our Patuakhali Correspondent added that a young man was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident at Kalapara upazila in Patuakhali district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was Yusuf Mridha, 30, a resident of Nishanbaria village under Chakamaia union.











