No conspiracy can thwart BD’s progress: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveils the cover of a publication titled "Swechasebar Ek Bochor" marking the 28th founding anniversary programme of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League through a video conferencing from official residence, Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

"I believe that, no matter, so many conspiracies (are there), none can impede the progress of Bangladesh. None can halt the country's impeccable speed. Insha Allah we will move forward," she said.

The Premier said this while addressing the 28th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League (BASL) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in city as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has to deal with many things due to the international situation, she said, "I have belief that we can move forward overcoming all the global crises as like we had been able to do facing natural disasters (in past)."

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Awami League, called upon the leaders and activists of BASL to further invigorate the organization and devote them to serve the people and humanity.

She reiterated her call to the party people to present the government's ongoing development works to the countrymen.

"The people will have to be informed about the development spree carried out by the government repeatedly visiting every area," she said. About the critics, the prime minister asked the party men not to pay heed to their criticism, saying, "no matter what they say, no matter how much they bark, no need to listen to them, no need to respond to their words."

"Our answer will only be what we are doing. It will be the real response, if we highlight before the people, what we are doing," she opined. Awami League Joint General Secretary and founding President of BASL AFM Bahauddin Nasim spoke at the occasion as the special guest.

With Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League Acting President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu in the chair, its General Secretary KM Afzalur Rahman Babu moderated the event. The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a publication titled "Swechasebar Ek Basar" (One year of Volunteering) on the occasion. At the outset of the function, a video documentary on the activities of BASL in last year was screened.

Besides, another documentary on the life and works of BASL President Nirmal Ranjan Guha, who died on June 29 while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, was also played.

The founding anniversary of BASL coincides the birthday of the architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son and ICT Affairs Advisor of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as the grandson of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina also sought doa and blessing for Sajeeb Wazed Joy to the countrymen.

On this auspicious occasion, leaders and activists of the Swechasebak League cut a cake.

The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out the development works in the country, with introducing different educational systems, training and technical education alongside the establishment of Digital Bangladesh.

She continued they have launched Bangabandhu Satellite-I into space, provided broadband services to the villages while employment opportunities have been created at people's doorsteps through digital management. She also said freelancers have been made, employment has been created for unemployed people largely while communication systems were developed through the construction of roads and bridges.

She went on saying that her government provided electricity to every house, offered health services and education within the reach of the people and distributed housing to the homeless.

The Awami League chief directed the Swechasebak League to highlight all these development works before the people.

She asked the leaders and activists of BASL to find out homeless and landless families, if any, in their areas so the government can provide them with houses.

Mentioning that people from all walks of life such as Dalit, Hijra, Bede etc are included to this housing scheme, she said her government is doing this being inspired by their political thoughts and plans of economic development for all. -BSS









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged her party men to highlight the government's development activities before the people, saying many conspiracies are being hatched to disrupt the country's progress, but none can halt its indomitable journey towards development."I believe that, no matter, so many conspiracies (are there), none can impede the progress of Bangladesh. None can halt the country's impeccable speed. Insha Allah we will move forward," she said.The Premier said this while addressing the 28th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League (BASL) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in city as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.Mentioning that Bangladesh has to deal with many things due to the international situation, she said, "I have belief that we can move forward overcoming all the global crises as like we had been able to do facing natural disasters (in past)."Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Awami League, called upon the leaders and activists of BASL to further invigorate the organization and devote them to serve the people and humanity.She reiterated her call to the party people to present the government's ongoing development works to the countrymen."The people will have to be informed about the development spree carried out by the government repeatedly visiting every area," she said. About the critics, the prime minister asked the party men not to pay heed to their criticism, saying, "no matter what they say, no matter how much they bark, no need to listen to them, no need to respond to their words.""Our answer will only be what we are doing. It will be the real response, if we highlight before the people, what we are doing," she opined. Awami League Joint General Secretary and founding President of BASL AFM Bahauddin Nasim spoke at the occasion as the special guest.With Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League Acting President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu in the chair, its General Secretary KM Afzalur Rahman Babu moderated the event. The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a publication titled "Swechasebar Ek Basar" (One year of Volunteering) on the occasion. At the outset of the function, a video documentary on the activities of BASL in last year was screened.Besides, another documentary on the life and works of BASL President Nirmal Ranjan Guha, who died on June 29 while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, was also played.The founding anniversary of BASL coincides the birthday of the architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son and ICT Affairs Advisor of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as the grandson of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Sheikh Hasina also sought doa and blessing for Sajeeb Wazed Joy to the countrymen.On this auspicious occasion, leaders and activists of the Swechasebak League cut a cake.The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out the development works in the country, with introducing different educational systems, training and technical education alongside the establishment of Digital Bangladesh.She continued they have launched Bangabandhu Satellite-I into space, provided broadband services to the villages while employment opportunities have been created at people's doorsteps through digital management. She also said freelancers have been made, employment has been created for unemployed people largely while communication systems were developed through the construction of roads and bridges.She went on saying that her government provided electricity to every house, offered health services and education within the reach of the people and distributed housing to the homeless.The Awami League chief directed the Swechasebak League to highlight all these development works before the people.She asked the leaders and activists of BASL to find out homeless and landless families, if any, in their areas so the government can provide them with houses.Mentioning that people from all walks of life such as Dalit, Hijra, Bede etc are included to this housing scheme, she said her government is doing this being inspired by their political thoughts and plans of economic development for all. -BSS