UP chairman blames ex-Rly minister for keeping UP office locked

Shreepur Union Parishad Chairman Md Shahjalal Majumdar of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla district on Wednesday complained that UP office has been locked for five months on the orders of former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque.

In a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital he said, "I am seeking justice from the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the matter."

However, rejecting the complaint, former railway minister and Member of Parliament from Chauddagram constituency Mujibul Haque said that the incident was "a dispute between two cousins on dues."

In a written speech at the press conference, UP Chairman Shahjalal claimed that the followers of former minister Mujibul Haque locked the Union Parishad due to the loss of the preferred member candidate in the UP elections in December last year.









