BNP’s demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the BNP's demonstration over electricity crisis is the greatest joke of the year.

He made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at his secretariat office here this morning.

Quader said BNP leaders are not looking at the recent trend of world economy, adverse impacts of Russia-Ukraine war and post-Covid economic recovery but they are only seeing the so-called failure of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government, and dreaming of assuming power. The BNP's politics is now running following the ostrich policy, he added.

The AL General Secretary said the BNP is hiding itself in the sand of global crisis and continues making its poisonous statement against the government. The BNP has no novelty in its politics and there is no thought for the welfare of the people, he said.

Noting that the prices of fuel, gas, edible oil and fertilisers are still volatile in the international market, Quader said the government continues its efforts to maintain the supply chain of those by providing subsidy for the people's welfare. He said the BNP announced the demonstration and it was allowed to do so as it is the democratic right of the party.

But, the AL general secretary, warned if any attempt is made to create anarchy to disrupt peace in the name of protest, the government will handle it with an iron hand considering the public interest. Referring to the BNP leaders' talks about electoral democracy, he questioned: "I want to know from BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir - what type of electoral democracy is it that one does not going to parliament after being elected?"

Quader asked the BNP leaders to look at their own face in the mirror first and then start the practicing democracy in their party.

He said the BNP's politics hidden behind the mask of democracy is a hideous combination of racial fascism and looting system.

Earlier, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat. -BSS











