Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the BNP's demonstration over electricity crisis is the greatest joke of the year.
He made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at his secretariat office here this morning.
Quader said BNP leaders are not looking at the recent trend of world economy, adverse impacts of Russia-Ukraine war and post-Covid economic recovery but they are only seeing the so-called failure of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government, and dreaming of assuming power. The BNP's politics is now running following the ostrich policy, he added.
The AL General Secretary said the BNP is hiding itself in the sand of global crisis and continues making its poisonous statement against the government. The BNP has no novelty in its politics and there is no thought for the welfare of the people, he said.
Noting that the prices of fuel, gas, edible oil and fertilisers are still volatile in the international market, Quader said the government continues its efforts to maintain the supply chain of those by providing subsidy for the people's welfare. He said the BNP announced the demonstration and it was allowed to do so as it is the democratic right of the party.
But, the AL general secretary, warned if any attempt is made to create anarchy to disrupt peace in the name of protest, the government will handle it with an iron hand considering the public interest. Referring to the BNP leaders' talks about electoral democracy, he questioned: "I want to know from BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir - what type of electoral democracy is it that one does not going to parliament after being elected?"
Quader asked the BNP leaders to look at their own face in the mirror first and then start the practicing democracy in their party.
He said the BNP's politics hidden behind the mask of democracy is a hideous combination of racial fascism and looting system.
Earlier, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons brother of SP Babul, Magura social service officer
Fakhrul condemns cases against Rajshahi BNP leaders
Acting  Law Secy promoted to Secy
Eminent singers Ferdausi Rahman (4th from left) and Syed Abdul Hadi
High Blood Pressure in BD can be better controlled for less than $10 per year
8 killed in road accidents in 4 districts
No conspiracy can thwart BD’s progress: PM
UP chairman blames ex-Rly minister for keeping UP office locked


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft